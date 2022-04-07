Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 14,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,094,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several research firms have commented on ENVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

