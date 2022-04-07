Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,778,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $259.82 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.49.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.