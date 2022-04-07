Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.89 Per Share

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share for the year.

OTCMKTS:ENSC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Ensysce Biosciences ( OTCMKTS:ENSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

