Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.70) to GBX 2,590 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.87) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,590.50 ($20.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The company has a market cap of £9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,772.99.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Entain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.