enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “
Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. enVVeno Medical has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
