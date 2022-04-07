EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

