EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

EOG stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

