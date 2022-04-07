EOS Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. EOS has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $624.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,051,437,247 coins and its circulating supply is 986,213,542 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

