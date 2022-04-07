Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post $10.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.71 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. Epizyme reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $54.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Epizyme stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

