Equitable Trust Co. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $173.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.