Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

