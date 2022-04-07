Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,502 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

