Equitable Trust Co. Sells 169 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

