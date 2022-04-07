Equitable Trust Co. Sells 285 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

