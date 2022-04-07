Equitable Trust Co. Sells 551 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $97.76 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

