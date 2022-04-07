Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of RVLV opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,369 shares of company stock worth $10,448,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

