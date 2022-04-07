Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

