Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.31 per share for the year.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.