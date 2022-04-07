Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.31 per share for the year.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
