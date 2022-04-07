ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.03

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 790.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 111.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.