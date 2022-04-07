ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.04

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $6.93. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 120,310 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

