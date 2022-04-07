ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.04

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $6.93. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 120,310 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.64.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.