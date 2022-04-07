Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $355.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.17 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

