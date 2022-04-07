ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

