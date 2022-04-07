Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

