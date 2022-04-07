Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $66.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of EVBG opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.87. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

