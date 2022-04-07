Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.56

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 10399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

