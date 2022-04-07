Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $30.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Everi alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Everi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. 13,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.