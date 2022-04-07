EverRise Reaches One Day Volume of $8,825.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, EverRise has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $8,825.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043660 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

