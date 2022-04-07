EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,652. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

