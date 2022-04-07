EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Shares Down 5.9%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 153,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 252,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

About EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

