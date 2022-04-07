Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

