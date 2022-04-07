Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $304,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

