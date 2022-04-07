Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $397.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 81.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fanhua by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.