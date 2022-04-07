Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to announce $10.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

