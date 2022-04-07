Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €55.00 ($60.44) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

