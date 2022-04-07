FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of FedEx by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

