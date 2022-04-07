Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$7.52. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 106 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

