FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

