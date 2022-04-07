Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.