Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $101.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 149.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

