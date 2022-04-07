Financial Analysis: Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) & AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AAC Technologies and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 10.51% 12.84% 7.07% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAC Technologies and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 1.12 $218.32 million $0.24 9.60 Alpine 4 $33.45 million 5.41 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Alpine 4 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision. In addition, it provides fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers; and designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and others, as well as specialized spiral duct work. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

