Financial Analysis: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Anterix and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -5,120.54% -22.93% -18.21% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $920,000.00 1,180.79 -$54.43 million ($2.65) -22.31 Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.44 $266.96 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Volatility & Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Anterix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, big data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

