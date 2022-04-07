Financial Comparison: Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) vs. Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onyx and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.52 -$66.71 million ($8.62) -0.47

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onyx and Independence Contract Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Onyx.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -75.85% -26.70% -14.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Onyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

