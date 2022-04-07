Financial Review: SES AI (NYSE:SES) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SES AI and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atkore has a consensus price target of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than SES AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A N/A -4.16% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.39 $587.86 million $14.80 6.13

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Summary

Atkore beats SES AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation is involved in the development and production of lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. SES AI Corporation, formerly known as Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

