First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

FCNCA stock opened at $634.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $737.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.56. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $629.66 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.