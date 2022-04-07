First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $464.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

