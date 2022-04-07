First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “
FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Merchants (Get Rating)
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
