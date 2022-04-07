Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

