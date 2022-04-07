FLO Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

