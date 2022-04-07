Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $12.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 41,169 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

