FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

OEPW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

